“The Future of Public Transportation: Embracing the Private Sector?” Hudson Institute, Washington, DC

December 12, 2017

The Future of Public Transportation: Embracing the Private Sector?

The Hudson Institute
Washington, DC

December 12, 2017

David Horner, Moderator

Panelists:

  • D.J. Gribbin, Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy, National Economic Council, The White House
  • Pete K. Rahn, Maryland Secretary of Transportation
  • Paul J. Wiedefeld, Chief Executive Officer, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
  • Phillip A. Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority

 

Jump to Page