Webinar: The Key Privacy Considerations for Reopening Businesses in the EU

Key Privacy Considerations for Reopening Businesses in the EU



Tuesday, May 19, 2020

10:00–10:30 am EDT

16:00–16:30 pm CET

This webinar will focus on key privacy considerations when reopening businesses in the EU and ensuring workplace health and safety in compliance with the GDPR.

The speakers include Hunton Brussels lawyers Claire François and Laura Léonard.

During the webinar, they will highlight key data protection issues that arise in connection with the measures employers may take to limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

The types of health information that may be collected from employees and visitors

Measures to consider when processing that information

Whether and how to conduct temperature checks

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.