The Latin American Café: When elections impact compliance in Latin America

We would like to invite you to join the In-House & Compliance Club at The Latin American Lawyer series (from Iberian Lawyer) for a high level and interactive debate entitled ‘Misconduct in the enterprise, weathering the storm.’

You will join a select group of key thought-leaders and practitioners for a debate – to be held on November 2nd at 4pm – focusing on current insights and ongoing developments in compliance.

This session will use a case-study approach to move from theory to key practical issues that concern general counsel and compliance officers. The discussion will be held in cooperation with Hunton & Williams LLP.

Programme background

When doing business in Latin America – particularly in relation to large projects – investors and business leaders are always aware of imminent changes in the political climate. The opportunities for companies are clear, but come election time and with a new government in place, whether at a local, regional or national level, there is a potential for challenges to existing projects. There might be a period where companies are scrutinised, or even suspected of misconduct when winning contracts linked to projects, services and/or suppliers related to previous administrations. What can companies do to guarantee those contracts and projects? Is there a risk that a contract was won unlawfully?

This session will present a hypothetical case in which a project could be potentially threatened in order to provoke a lively debate of ideas. The aim is to provide a diverse set of tools for compliance officers and in house counsel so they will be prepared to assess and act when challenges arise.

Discussion topics include:

Public procurement in Latin America: Are companies crossing red-lines to close the deal? How best to create “healthy” procedures to win projects in Latin America

How to transfer the culture of compliance to employees at all levels. A special focus on understanding risk in internal control and prevention systems as well as consistent disciplinary measures and crisis management.

Global regulation and FCPA enforcement in Latin America – recent developments and practical aspects to consider when managing risk from outside the region.

Time:

Registration begins at 4:00pm.

The event will commence promptly at 4:30 pm and finish at 6:00 pm.

This seminar is free to will be followed by a drinks reception.

Date:

November 2, 2015

Location:

Hunton & Williams LLP

Miami Office

1111 Brickell Avenue

Suite 2500

Miami, FL 33131

The event is open to general counsel, compliance officers and other business leaders.