Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar on

The SAFETY Act, Security and Insurance: Protecting Your Reputation and Reducing Liability Risk

Monday, October 28, 2019

12:00-1:00 PM ET

View the recording of the webinar.

Recent headlines underscore the security challenges faced by public-facing businesses. From physical threats posed by gun violence, makeshift explosive devices, and vehicular assaults in concert and sports venues, malls, and other public spaces, to cyber attacks targeting a wide range of critical infrastructure, companies in diverse sectors such as the financial, retail, entertainment, energy, transportation, real estate, communications, and other areas face a challenging landscape of risks and potential liabilities.

Those exposed to these threats, including providers of security services and products, face the potential for bodily injury to customers and employees, serious damage to facilities and operations, extended business disruption, and significant reputational harm as well as years of costly litigation – notwithstanding best efforts to protect against dangerous persons and events.

The SAFETY Act, administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is coming of age as an important tool to reduce risk and limit liability. Congress passed the SAFETY Act in the wake of the 9/11 attacks for the purpose of limiting the third-party liability of companies with sound security programs or services. A SAFETY Act designation or certification complements a company’s traditional insurance policies to mitigate the potential liabilities from a cyber or physical attack. The NFL, Major League Baseball, Sears Tower, Bloomberg, Bank of America, Boeing, electric and gas utilities, security service providers, and hundreds of other companies have all obtained SAFETY Act protections to address the ongoing risk from cyber or physical attacks.

Join us for this session to learn why companies in various sectors are seeking SAFETY Act protection and how to obtain it. We also will provide key suggestions on how to structure an insurance program so as to avoid gaps and pitfalls arising in today’s interconnected economy.

Speakers

Dave Wong, VP, FireEye Mandiant Consulting

Bruce Cohen, SVP, Client Executive, Lockton Companies

Paul M. Tiao, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Kevin W. Jones, Partner. Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lorie Masters, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

CLE Credit

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Nick White at nwhite2@HuntonAK.com.