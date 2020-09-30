Join Hunton Andrews Kurth for a CLE webinar

The SEC’s New Human Capital Rule, Workplace Diversity and Compensation Design:

Year-end Disclosures and the Board Agenda 2020

September 30, 2020

12:00 pm–1:00 pm ET / 11:00 am–12:00 pm CT / 9:00 am–10:00 am PT



Trends in 2020, not surprisingly, show that public companies have an increasing focus on social purpose, equality, workforce welfare and diversity. These trends and the SEC’s new human capital disclosure requirements are having an impact outside the core SEC disclosure space on corporate governance, human resources, executive compensation design and investor relations.

Join our multidisciplinary panel of Hunton Andrews Kurth partners for a wide-ranging discussion of the year-end agenda, including:

New SEC rules requiring disclosure of human capital measures or objectives

Evolving proxy disclosures regarding Board diversity and director qualifications

An overview of shareholder proposals on diversity reports and company responses

The legal framework surrounding D&I initiatives, including employment discrimination laws

Institutionalizing D&I and creating effective programs

Governance and Board oversight relating to D&I policies and practices

D&I metrics in executive compensation, and the role of Compensation Committees

SPEAKERS

Melinda Brunger , Partner

, Partner Emily Burkhardt Vicente , Partner

, Partner Emily E. Cabrera, Partner

Anthony J. Eppert , Partner

, Partner Steven M. Haas , Partner

, Partner Scott H. Kimpel, Partner

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

SEC disclosure counsel and financial reporting personnel

Human resources executives and employment counsel

Executive compensation and employee benefits specialists

Corporate secretaries

Diversity, inclusion and corporate ESG managers

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.