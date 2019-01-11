The State of Delaware Corporate Law: Where is it Going?, PLI’s M&A 2019 Advanced Trends and Development Program

Partner and Co-Head of M&A Steven Haas will moderate a panel of experienced lawyers to discuss the topic, “The State of Delaware Corporate Law: Where is it Going?”at PLI’s Mergers & Acquisitions 2019: Advanced Trends and Developments program in New York City on January 11th, 2019. The panel will discuss significant developments in Delaware in recent years and their implications for the trajectory of Delaware corporate law and M&A dealmaking. This two day program brings together top industry professionals to discuss developments and highlight specific issues in public company mergers and acquisitions.

More information about the program and how to register is available here.