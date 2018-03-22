Please join Hunton & Williams LLP on March 22nd, 2018 for “The UK Bribery Act in 2018: Important Issues for Your Corporate Agenda,” a discussion of important developments and practical considerations relative to managing corruption risk.

Partners Laura Colombell Marshall and Kirk Lovric will be joined by Daniel Barton, Head of Global Compliance at Alvarez & Marsal LLP and Gordon Nardell QC, a Barrister with 20 Essex Street. Among other topics, we will be providing updates on the implications of SFO v ENRC and discussing how to manage bribery risks in emerging markets.

Thursday, 22nd March 2018

Registration from 8:45 a.m. GMT

Seminar at 09:00 to 11:00 GMT

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London, EC3A 8EP