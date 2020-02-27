Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar on

Top Tips for Employers: Background Checks and Cannabis



Thursday, February 27, 2020

2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET



Please join us for an engaging webinar discussion on background checks and cannabis in employment law. Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers Juan Enjamio and Daniel Butler will discuss background checks, leading discussion on “ban-the-box” and “fair chance laws” and the best practices to deal with the evolving patchwork of state and local laws. Then, the topic will turn to the current state of laws governing marijuana use and what the recent wave of legalization means for employers in terms of drug tests, discrimination and disability accommodations.

Presented by:

Juan C. Enjamio , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Daniel J. Butler, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for labor and employment in-house counsel, executives and professionals in legal and human resources departments.

Questions? Please contact Elizabeth Collins at ecollins@HuntonAK.com.

Continuing Education Credit Information

If you are seeking credit, please complete the following during the webinar:

1) Verification Form

2) Evaluation Form

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA.

Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.