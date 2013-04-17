Tracking the Draft EU Regulation-General Update and Enhancement of Individual Rights

April 17, 2013

In-Person London Seminar

Join us for our fourth event in this series of seminars that examine changes proposed by the draft EU Regulation. In this one-hour seminar, we will:

  • Update you on further developments in the legislative process; and
  • Examine the enhanced rights of individuals under the draft EU Regulation, including:
    • the right to "data portability";
    • the right to be forgotten;
    • new requirements for fair processing notices;
    • the prohibition on profiling; and
    • the renewed focus on consent.

By attending this seminar, you will:

  • keep up-to-date with the latest developments from the EU;
  • develop an in-depth understanding of the rights of individuals; and
  • be ready to brief your management team on how to implement procedures to satisfy the enhanced rights of individuals and prepare for the changes ahead.

When

Registration (and breakfast) at 8:30 a.m. GMT

Seminar 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT

Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

