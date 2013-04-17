Tracking the Draft EU Regulation-General Update and Enhancement of Individual Rights
April 17, 2013
In-Person London Seminar
Join us for our fourth event in this series of seminars that examine changes proposed by the draft EU Regulation. In this one-hour seminar, we will:
- Update you on further developments in the legislative process; and
- Examine the enhanced rights of individuals under the draft EU Regulation, including:
- the right to "data portability";
- the right to be forgotten;
- new requirements for fair processing notices;
- the prohibition on profiling; and
- the renewed focus on consent.
By attending this seminar, you will:
- keep up-to-date with the latest developments from the EU;
- develop an in-depth understanding of the rights of individuals; and
- be ready to brief your management team on how to implement procedures to satisfy the enhanced rights of individuals and prepare for the changes ahead.
