Introduction and Panel 1 – REIT Evolution

Introduction: David Johnson, Managing Director, Wells Fargo Securities

Panel I – REIT Evolution

Moderator: David Wright, Partner, Hunton & Williams

Panel: George Howell, Partner, Hunton & Williams; Jim Sullivan, Managing Director, Green Street Advisors; Barrett Kollme, Head of REIT ECM, Wells Fargo Securities

Panel 2 – Transmission REIT Mechanics

Moderator: John Hackney, Director, Wells Fargo Securities

Panel: Mark Van Deusen, Partner, Hunton & Williams; David Freed, Partner, Hunton & Williams; Ariel Treves, Director, Wells Fargo Securities

Panel 3 – Is the Transmission REIT Structure Viable?

Moderator: Christopher Flouhouse, Managing Director, Wells Fargo Securities

Panel: Linda Walsh, Partner, Hunton & Williams; John Cronin, Head of ECM - Power & Energy, Wells Fargo Securities; Peter O’Brien, Partner, Hunton & Williams; Eric Fornell, Vice Chairman – Energy and Power, Wells Fargo Securities

Conclusion, Transmission REITs: The Next Total Return Vehicle for the Utility Industry?

Jim Sullivan, Managing Director, Green Street Advisors