Understanding and Tracking the Draft EU Regulation
General Update and the Concepts of Anonymisation and Pseudonymisation
July 11, 2013
Understanding and Tracking the Draft EU Regulation – General Update and the Concepts of Anonymisation and Pseudonymisation
11 July, 2013
Join the Hunton & Williams team and experts from the National Computing Centre for our sixth and final event in this series of seminars that examines changes proposed by the draft EU Regulation. In this seminar, we will:
- Explore the technical aspects of Anonymisation and Pseudonymisation with members of the NCC.
- Examine the legal position of anonymised and pseudonymised data under current EU data protection law;
- Analyse the new proposals for anonymised and pseudonymised data under the draft EU Regulation; and
- Update you on further developments in the legislative process.
By attending this seminar, you will:
- Keep up-to-date with the latest developments from the EU;
- Develop an in-depth understanding of the technical process of anonymising or pseudonymising personal data; and
- Be ready to brief your management team on how the provisions relating to anonymised and pseudonymised data in the draft EU Regulation may affect your organisation and prepare for the changes ahead.
When
Registration and coffee at 4:30 p.m. BST
Seminar 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. BST (followed by a drinks reception)
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Contact
If you have any questions, please contact Vonny Chiu.
Sign Up for Email Updates