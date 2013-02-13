Understanding and Tracking the Draft EU Regulation – Update and Review of the Use of Data Protection Impact Assessments
February 13, 2013
In-Person London Seminar
Tracking the Draft EU Regulation ̶ General Update and Review of the Use of Data Protection Impact Assessments
13 February, 2013
Following the launch of our Executive Briefing Paper and EU Data Protection Regulation Tracker, please join us for our third event in this series of seminars dealing with the draft EU Regulation. In this one hour seminar, we will:
- review the changes proposed to the draft Regulation by the Rapporteur, Jan Albrecht; and
- examine the introduction and potential challenges of the use of data protection impact assessments ("DPIAs") under the draft Regulation.
Attendees will receive our Update to the Executive Briefing Paper, and a copy of the draft Regulation detailing the proposed changes.
By attending this seminar, you will:
- keep up-to-date with the latest developments from the EU;
- develop an in-depth understanding of the proposals for DPIAs; and
- be ready to brief your management team and prepare for the changes ahead.
When
Registration (and breakfast) at 8:30 a.m. GMT
Seminar 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. GMT
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Contact
If you have any questions, please contact Vonny Chiu.
