Understanding the UK Data Protection Bill



Wednesday, 17 January 2018



The Bill currently going through Parliament will:

legislate for “gaps” in the GDPR;

extend the reach of the GDPR to all areas of processing; and

implement special rules for law enforcement and national security.

The new rules will be an important part of the data protection regime. Businesses need to understand how the Bill will work and the impact of the new provisions. Hunton & Williams’ panel of season privacy professionals will guide you through:

the structure and effect of the Bill;

the new exemptions;

the grounds for processing special category personal data; and

the position, funding and powers of the Information Commissioner.

This panel session will be followed by a question and answer session to address your issues.

Panel Speakers

Aaron P. Simpson , Partner, Hunton & Williams

, Partner, Hunton & Williams Rosemary Jay , Senior Consultant, Hunton & Williams

, Senior Consultant, Hunton & Williams Bojana Bellamy , President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership

, President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership James Henderson , Associate, Hunton & Williams

, Associate, Hunton & Williams Julia Senior-Soule, Associate, Hunton & Williams

When

Wednesday, 17 January 2017

Registration from 8:30 a.m. GMT

Breakfast briefing 8:45 to 10:00 a.m. GMT



Where

Hunton & Williams

30 St Mary Axe

London EC3A 8EP

