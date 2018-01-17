Understanding the UK Data Protection Bill
January 17, 2018
Understanding the UK Data Protection Bill
Wednesday, 17 January 2018
The Bill currently going through Parliament will:
- legislate for “gaps” in the GDPR;
- extend the reach of the GDPR to all areas of processing; and
- implement special rules for law enforcement and national security.
The new rules will be an important part of the data protection regime. Businesses need to understand how the Bill will work and the impact of the new provisions. Hunton & Williams’ panel of season privacy professionals will guide you through:
- the structure and effect of the Bill;
- the new exemptions;
- the grounds for processing special category personal data; and
- the position, funding and powers of the Information Commissioner.
This panel session will be followed by a question and answer session to address your issues.
Panel Speakers
- Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton & Williams
- Rosemary Jay, Senior Consultant, Hunton & Williams
- Bojana Bellamy, President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership
- James Henderson, Associate, Hunton & Williams
- Julia Senior-Soule, Associate, Hunton & Williams
When
Wednesday, 17 January 2017
Registration from 8:30 a.m. GMT
Breakfast briefing 8:45 to 10:00 a.m. GMT
Where
Hunton & Williams
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
Questions? Contact Leah Tingey at ltingey@HuntonAK.com.
