United States District Court, Southern District of New York Program on the Retirement of Hon. Kevin Thomas Duffy

Hunton & Williams partner Shawn Regan spoke on behalf of the more than 65 former judicial clerks of SDNY Judge Kevin Thomas Duffy on the occasion of Judge Duffy’s retirement on September 19, 2016.

In his remarks, Regan highlighted an excerpt of a speech given two decades earlier by Justice Tim Murphy: “A judge, in the main is not a scholar, nor an intellectual, nor a philosopher. He is an ordinary human being carrying ordinary baggage of the good and the bad. His only hope for distinction is that, when he puts down that baggage and looks back, he will not see that his shadow is that of a coward or a hypocrite. He will see that, though his robe has become worn, his oath is as strong as on the day he took it. Having had fear of no one, and having given favor to no one, he closes the courthouse door behind him, and, if he's Irish, walks up the avenue ... with a skip and a smile.”