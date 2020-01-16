Upcoming Proxy Season: Compensatory Thoughts from ISS (an Annual Program)

Thursday, January 16, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT

11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this webinar is to help publicly-traded issuers be ready for the upcoming proxy season. To that end, we will discuss current compensatory thoughts and trends of institutional shareholder advisory services such as ISS, including: (i) new pronouncements and positions of ISS since the last proxy season, (ii) where issuers should focus their attentions due to a continuing focus by ISS within certain subject areas, (iii) the impact the foregoing is likely to have on current compensation designs, and (iv) our pointers/thoughts with respect to compensatory items that an issuer might consider to place on the voting ballot of their proxy statement.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP