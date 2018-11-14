Update on the SAFETY Act and Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Reputation and Reducing Liability Risk, Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar
Update on the SAFETY Act and Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Reputation and Reducing Liability Risk
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
12:30 to 1:30 pm EST
In 2002, Congress enacted the Supporting Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act (“the SAFETY Act”) to limit the liabilities that energy, financial, manufacturing and other critical infrastructure companies face in the event of a serious cyber or physical security attack.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has represented an electric utility in obtaining a first-of-its-kind enterprise-wide SAFETY Act Certification for its cybersecurity risk management program. Administered by the Department of Homeland Security, SAFETY Act Certification of a company’s enterprise-wide cybersecurity program can provide significant benefits, from cost savings to legal protections to a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Join us for a webinar as we discuss why your company should consider SAFETY Act protection, and how to obtain it.
