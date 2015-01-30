US/Canada Cross-Border Business Torts: Basics and Developments, American Bar Association

Date:

January 30, 2015

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

This program will explore convergence and differences in business tort law in Canada and the U.S., to give cross-border practitioners in both countries greater insight into these systems for purposes of protecting and advancing their clients’ interests. In addition to providing a primer on Canadian and U.S. business tort law distinctions (including unique issues relating to the civil legal system in Quebec), the panelists will also cover recent developments and key trends in the area of business torts in the U.S. and Canada.

Moderator:

Torsten Kracht, Hunton & Williams

Speakers:

Kim Scott, Miller, Canfield LP

Michael Osborne, Affleck Greene McMurtry LLP

Madeleine Renaud, McCarthy Tetrault