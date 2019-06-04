US Privacy Law: At the Edge of a New Frontier, Hunton Webinar

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar on

US Privacy Law: At the Edge of a New Frontier

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

12:00 to 1:00 pm EDT

The past year has seen highly consequential legislative developments in US privacy law affecting compliance obligations for businesses that have or use consumer data. Various states and the US Congress are considering bills that could transform privacy in the United States. Join our speakers as they discuss the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, and other significant state and federal privacy legislation.

This webinar will provide an overview of the evolving US privacy landscape and examine the various legislative efforts currently underway. Our speakers will address how these laws and bills may impact businesses, analyze how they compare to international regulatory frameworks and offer predictions for the future.

Speakers

Brittany M. Bacon , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Frederick R. Eames, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Aaron P. Simpson, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lisa J. Sotto, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth



Recording

View the webinar recording.