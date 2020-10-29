Roundtable Discussions on Real Estate Topics, USC Gould School of Law 2020 Real Estate Law and Business Forum

USC Gould School of Law 2020 Real Estate Law and Business Forum

Date: October 29, 2020

Time: Roundtable Discussions on Real Estate Topics at 1:15-1:55pm

Hunton Andrews Kurth is a sponsor of the USC Gould School of Law 2020 Real Estate Law and Business Forum, taking place virtually on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Experience the most valuable and highly-attended real estate law and business conference in Southern California in a new online landscape. Get the latest industry trends and explore real-world strategies for dealing with major challenges from nationally-known industry experts. This year’s forum will address: Where Does the Real Estate Industry Go from Here?

Hunton Andrews Kurth Real Estate Partner Jane Hinton will be facilitating one of the Networking Breakouts: Roundtable Discussions on Real Estate Topics at 1:15-1:55pm PST focusing on lending issues. Conference attendees will be able to choose one of several interactive virtual rooms to network and discuss the latest updates on a wide range of real estate hot topics, including what’s going on with ballot initiatives, joint ventures, offices, lending and more!