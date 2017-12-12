Virginia ACAMS Chapter Event — Year In Review
December 12, 2017
ACAMS VIRGINIA CHAPTER EVENT
Please Join ACAMS and Hunton & Williams for the Annual “Year in Review:”
A Look Back at the Most Significant Enforcement Actions and Developments in AML and OFAC Sanctions and What it Means for Your Compliance Programs
When:
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
(registration opens at 2:30 pm)
A networking reception will immediately follow the event beginning at 5:00 pm.
Where:
Hunton & Williams, LLP
Riverfront East Tower
951 East Byrd Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
This event provides two (2) CPE credits for continuing education.