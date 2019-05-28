Virginia Corporate Law Developments CLE - May 22 and 28

Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE Program and Lunch

Virginia Corporate Law Developments: An Overview of the 2019 Changes to VSCA and a Discussion of Emergency Succession Planning

For your convenience, we are offering this CLE on two dates. Please select your preferred date on the registration form.



Wednesday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 28, 2019

12:00-1:00 pm (ET)

Please arrive by 11:45 am.



Hunton Andrews Kurth

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219

On May 22 and May 28, 2019, we will offer a 1.0-hour CLE program for in-house counsel for Virginia corporations. The materials and the 100-page legislation that is the 2019 Revision will be provided to all participants.



Topics to be discussed:

What you need to know about the comprehensive 2019 revision of the Virginia Stock Corporation Act.

The importance of, and challenges associated with, emergency succession planning.

Speakers:

Allen C. Goolsby, Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Special Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth Steven M. Haas , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth W. Lake Taylor Jr., Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

1.0 hours of Virginia Bar MCLE credit pending

For further information, contact Faye Boisseau at +1 804 788 8300 or fboisseau@HuntonAK.com.