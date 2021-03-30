Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a webinar on:

Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

12:00–1:00 pm ET

This month, Virginia became the second US state to enact comprehensive data privacy legislation of general applicability. On March 2, 2021, Virginia’s Governor, Ralph Northam, signed the Consumer Data Protection Act into law. The law’s requirements will take effect on January 1, 2023, which is the same day that requirements under the new California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) become operative.

In this program, our speakers will highlight how Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act affects the data privacy landscape in the US and how it may impact your organization. We also will discuss steps you can take now to prepare for the new requirements under the Consumer Data Protection Act and how to maintain a privacy program that can adapt to the changing legislative and regulatory landscape in the United States. Our speakers will address:

The evolving nature of the data privacy landscape and our predictions for 2021 and beyond;

An overview of the Consumer Data Protection Act, including to whom it applies and what it requires;

How the Consumer Data Protection Act differs from other significant data privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act/CPRA and the EU General Data Protection Regulation; and

Strategies for maintaining a nimble data privacy compliance program that can adapt to the changing landscape.

Speakers:

