Wealth Management Compliance: 2020 Regulatory Developments

Beginning June 30, 2020, SEC-registered broker-dealers will become subject to Regulation Best Interest, which will require them to act in their clients’ best interests when making an investment recommendation by meeting four core obligations. Additionally, both registered broker-dealers and registered investment advisers will be required to present prospective clients with new Form CRS (Customer/Client Relationship Summary). Finally, broker-dealers and investment advisers must also comply with the SEC’s updated fiduciary interpretations.

Join our moderator, Fernando C. Alonso and speakers Scott Kimpel and Carl Goss, as they cover these topics from the perspective of senior-level compliance officers. In this presentation, they will discuss the SEC’s new rules and provide insights as to how compliance programs can be enhanced. They will also discuss wealth management topics and developments that might be of interest to bankers.

Fernando C. Alonso, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Scott H. Kimpel , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Carleton Goss, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

