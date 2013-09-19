Webinar: 2013 Proxy Season Review and Corporate Governance Update
September 19, 2013
2013 Proxy Season Review and Corporate Governance Update
Join Hunton & Williams LLP partners Scott H. Kimpel and Steven M. Haas for a look back at the 2013 proxy season and a review of several emerging corporate governance issues.
Thursday, September 19, 2013
1:00 – 2:30 p.m. EDT
The webinar will provide an overview of trends in shareholder proposals, including proposals concerning disclosure of political spending. Scott and Steve will also cover recent developments in the Delaware courts, under exchange listing standards, and in the overall conduct of annual meetings. Finally, the webinar will look forward to the 2014 proxy season.
