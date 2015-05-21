Webinar - Credit Agreement Compliance: Best Practices
May 21, 2015
Hunton & Williams invites CFOs, treasurers, cash managers, in-house counsel and other professionals responsible for negotiating and monitoring credit facilities to join us for a discussion of best practices in credit agreement compliance.
Thursday, May 21, 2015
Noon – 1 p.m. (EDT)
Partners Kim MacLeod and Eric Nedell and associate Hillary Patterson will highlight issues companies often face when living within the limits of the credit agreements they have negotiated and give practical guidance on compliance issues. In addition to a brief discussion of recent trends in credit agreement terms, the panelists will discuss:
- Where should I focus my review during the credit agreement negotiation process?
- What are typical reporting and other requirements for which I should prepare?
- What typical compliance issues do companies face?
- Are the security documents really that important?
- How do I avoid potential defaults going forward?
- What do I do if my company is in default?
