Webinar: Development of Medical Devices: Best Practices for Safeguarding Your IP and FDA Rights, Food and Drug Law Institute

Tyler Maddry, co-head of the firm’s intellectual property group, and Suzan Onel, a partner at Kleinfeld, Kaplan &Becker LLP, are presenting an upcoming webinar titled, “Development of Medical Devices: Best Practices for Safe Guarding Your IP and FDA Rights” on November 17, 2017. The webinar, hosted by the Food and Drug Law Institute, will cover the key IP and FDA terms in medical device development and licensing agreements and will provide practical advice on typical issues and pitfalls that may arise.