Webinar: Emerging Environmental Issues for Midstream Energy Companies–Practical Applications and Considerations

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

10:30 am–12:00 pm ET

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice leader Deidre G. Duncan will discuss recent regulatory changes and the related considerations for the planning, permitting and construction of pipelines, including recent issues associated with Nationwide Permit 12 and CWA Section 401.

Shannon S. Broome, who represents several companies in the midstream sector on compliance with VOC and methane regulations and is litigating these same standards, along with David C. McSweeney, former lead in-house environmental compliance lawyer at a fortune 500 midstream energy company, will discuss the continued challenges and solution-based considerations for companies under federal New Source Performance Standards, including NSPS OOOOa and other “methane” regulations.

Finally, Samuel L. Brown will discuss the practical implications of the US Supreme Court’s 6-3 opinion in the County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, which establishes a new legal standard for when the federal Clean Water Act applies to activities and facilities, including when pollutants enter soils and groundwater.

Hunton Andrews Kurth argued the case at the US Supreme Court on behalf of the County of Maui. Hunton will co-host the discussion with the Gas Processors Association.

Questions? Please contact Addison Weinreb at aweinreb@HuntonAK.com.