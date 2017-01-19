Please join Hunton & Williams LLP for a complimentary webinar Energy Sector Security: Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management

Thursday, January 19, 2017

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (EDT)

This webinar will explore concerns related to supply chain cyber risk management, including a discussion of key risks and recent incidents involving third-party providers as well as recommended practices for mitigating supply chain cyber risks. The discussion will also address NERC’s proposed supply chain risk management reliability standard developed pursuant to FERC Order No. 829.

