Webinar: Facts & Faith Friday’s Featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci

Facts & Faith Fridays

Friday, January 8, 2021

2:45 PM - 4:30 PM

Opening remarks begin at 2:50 PM

The Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Office of Health Equity at the Virginia Department of Health are co-sponsoring this virtual event with VCU Massey Cancer Center in collaboration with faith leaders from the “Facts & Faith Friday '' group. Facts & Faith Friday's began in March 2020 as a weekly call led by Robert Winn, M.D., director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, with African American clergy in Virginia to address the disparate impact of COVID-19 on the Black community. The call has evolved to address high rates of cancer and other health issues in diverse communities. With the exciting opportunity to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Facts & Faith group has extended the event to all Virginians and belief systems because of their deep commitment to the One-Virginia mission and service to all people. Therefore, we are pleased to invite the interfaith community and the residents served by the Commonwealth's most essential community leaders to register below to participate in a virtual webinar with Dr. Fauci and learn from the nation's top doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Register to attend at:



https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=AEAYDRRCFA