Webinar: Multi-Faceted Time Element Loss Events: Identifying and Measuring the Loss

This program will address the time element losses that are likely to arise from novel loss events like the COVID-19 pandemic and other loss events affecting multiple aspects of insured operations. Our panel will address the coverage and loss valuation issues based on policy wording, their experience with pending COVID-19 claims and their experience with other broad-scale loss events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, where companies were forced to file suit to recover multi-faceted time element losses under a variety of physical loss or damage scenarios.

