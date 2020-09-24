Webinar: Pandemic Insurance Issues: What Your Company Needs to Know, American Bar Association

Date: September 24, 2020, 12:00–1:00 pm ET

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to business closures worldwide, causing impacted businesses to look to their insurance policies for business interruption, civil commotion, and other losses.

Panelists will discuss pending pandemic-related litigation and examine key areas of insurance business leaders should assess, including coverage for loss of business income, data and privacy breaches, riots or civil commotion, and potential employment practices liability. Panelists will also discuss pending pandemic-related litigation and thoughts on the impact the pandemic will have on the insurance industry.

Latosha Ellis - Moderator and Panelist