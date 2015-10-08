Webinar: Shareholder Activism for Corporate Finance Professionals

Hunton & Williams LLP invites CFOs, treasurers, in-house counsel and other financial professionals to join us for a discussion of shareholder activism and related issues in corporate debt instruments.

Thursday, October 8, 2015

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Partners Susan Failla and Scott Kimpel will provide an overview of shareholder activism with a focus on issues that frequently arise in credit agreements, indentures and related debt instruments. We will discuss change-in-control covenants (sometimes called “poison puts”) and recent Delaware cases construing these provisions. The webinar will also analyze common language included in corporate debt documents on this issue and discuss drafting traps for the unwary.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Caroline Robey by email or (804) 788-8304.