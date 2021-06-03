A Guide to Ensuring You Have Sufficient Coverage in Place Prior to Hurricane Season

2021 Hurricane Claims Webinar Series

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the launch of our 2021 Hurricane Claims webinar series to help you prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. In this three part series, our speakers will provide insurance guidance to ensure you have adequate coverage heading into the season while also addressing the inevitable: how to manage a claim once the storm has passed and how to resolve hurricane claim disputes.

Join us as we help you prepare for the season ahead (flashlights, batteries and first aid kits not required)!



Please join us on for session 1 (of 3):



Windstorm Deductibles, Sublimits, and Exclusions: Oh My!

Thursday, June 3, 2021

12:00–1:00 pm EDT

In this session, Hunton Andrews Kurth partner Andrea DeField and counsel Cary D. Steklof will be joined by Lockton Company’s President of Property & Casualty Fred Zutel to discuss what to do NOW to understand your risks and ensure you have adequate coverage in place before hurricane season.

Topics will include:

An introduction to key hurricane coverages;

Exclusions, deductibles, and sublimits to watch out for; and

Recent changes in the market



Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.