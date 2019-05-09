“Women Who Make it Rain,” Women Leadership in Law 2019 Forum, Daily Journal

Shannon Broome, San Francisco Managing Partner, is speaking on “Women Who Make it Rain,” as a panelist at the Daily Journal Women Leadership in Law 2019 Forum.

May 9, 2019

Montage Hotel

Beverly Hills, CA

This event brings together some of the greatest law firm and in-house practitioners to participate in insightful discussions on recent topics important to the legal profession and of interest to women leaders.

The panel includes a high-powered group of women rainmakers discussing how they have been successful in generating new business in the face of competing priorities both in and out of the workplace.