Women’s Ethics CLE - Hollywood Highlights: Lawyers in the Movies and What We Can Learn From Their Ethical Dilemmas

Please join our Charlotte women lawyers for a fun evening of champagne and conversation, and one hour of ethics CLE, too!



Hollywood Highlights: Lawyers in the Movies and What We Can Learn From Their Ethical Dilemmas

Presented by Robin Russell, Deputy Managing Partner,

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP



Wednesday, July 24, 2019



4:00–5:00 pm:

Ethics CLE



5:00–6:00 pm:

Networking Reception

Hunton Andrews Kurth's Charlotte Office

Bank of America Plaza

101 South Tryon Street

25th Floor

Charlotte, NC 28280



Hunton Andrews Kurth will seek Ethics CLE credit for this program in NC.

Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to approval.



This initiative is part of the firmwide Women’s Mentoring Circle network, sponsored by the Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

Questions? Please contact Anna Carpenter at acarpenter2@HuntonAK.com.