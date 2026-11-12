Are You Covered? Using D&O Liability Insurance to Manage Higher Education’s Biggest Risks

A government inquiry, sexual misconduct claim, or challenge to a college or university’s financial decisions can raise an immediate question: Will insurance help cover the response? The answer depends on who is insured, what triggers coverage, which costs are covered, and how the institution handles a potential claim.

These issues framed Hunton’s The Syllabus webinar on Thursday, October 22. The webinar featured Hunton attorneys Gerry Leone and Geoffrey B. Fehling and Darren Sonderman, who focuses on higher education insurance at CAC Group, a top 15 US broker. To request a recording of the webinar, please reach out to Erin Sulva here.

Building upon those discussions, this alert addresses the basics of management liability insurance and coordination of risk transfer across institutional insurance programs. Insurance should be part of planning before a problem arises, not after receipt of a demand or service of a complaint.

Management Liability Insurance Basics: Protecting Higher-Ed Institutions and Leaders

Directors and officers (D&O) and educators legal liability (ELL) insurance protect institutions and the individuals who run and govern them against claims challenging their management and governance decisions. Coverage includes both advancement of legal fees and expenses to defend and indemnification of settlements and judgments, although the strength of those protections depends heavily on specific policy wording.

The time to assess your organization’s coverage is at policy purchase or renewal. Look beyond limits and pricing, starting with your policies’ insuring agreements, which establish the baseline protections. Institutions should identify insured entities and individuals and understand the capacities in which they are covered. For example, a university’s policy may not cover every affiliated foundation or research entity. Coverage for an administrator’s institutional responsibilities likewise may not extend to outside board service or acts undertaken on behalf of other non-insured entities.

Next turn to policy definitions, exclusions, conditions, and other provisions that may limit or change the scope of coverage otherwise afforded by the policy’s basic coverage grants. All of the foregoing (even the base form insuring agreements), may be modified extensively by endorsements. The structure and makeup of your policy can also change year over year as forms are updated and endorsements are added, so policy audits need to be a recurring process during each renewal so there are no surprises at the point of claim.

The strength of the policy’s coverage can only take you so far—ensuring that key personnel know when and how to submit claims, retain outside counsel, and engage and communicate with insurers can avoid early missteps that may undermine coverage before a claim or litigation really gets underway. One of the most basic exercises every institution needs to complete is confirming that the right people understand what constitutes a “claim” (or pre-claim inquiry, or investigation, or other triggering event) under the institution’s liability policies. As discussed in Hunton’s recent analysis of D&O protection for higher education decision-makers, written demands, regulator inquiries, or other prelitigation communications warrant prompt review and submission to insurers long before any formal lawsuit or enforcement action is commenced..

Insurance does not replace underlying legal obligations. Coverage is a separate question from an institution’s duties to comply with law, respond to misconduct, and protect students and employees. But staying on top of insurance considerations in parallel with those other legal obligations can help defray costs and maximize insurance value for your premium dollars.

Key Risks and Insurance Implications for Colleges and Universities

Institutions should evaluate coverage against actual operations and exposures, particularly in the following areas:

Government investigations and funding-related claims. Research grants, healthcare operations, and other government-funded activities warrant review of coverage for investigations and alleged False Claims Act violations. Institutions should understand differences between entity coverage from those available to individuals and identify what pre-litigation events may require notice and trigger coverage.

Antitrust allegations. Allegations involving hiring, healthcare arrangements, admissions, or financial aid may implicate antitrust exclusions or limitations. Available coverage may carry a lower, risk-specific sublimit or coinsurance requiring institutional cost sharing. A substantial overall limit may therefore provide less protection than expected, even if coverage is available.

Sexual misconduct and Title IX matters. Bodily injury, assault and battery, sexual abuse, and harassment exclusions may affect coverage for institutional leaders. Allegations of oversight or administrative failures, rather than direct physical or inappropriate misconduct, do not necessarily establish coverage. Conversely, one policy’s exclusion should not end review of other potentially responsive policies. And as before, aside from any insurance considerations, separate Title IX and other response obligations remain applicable.

Tuition, fees, and nonmonetary relief. Students may seek refunds, institutional changes, or relief outside a policy’s definition of covered loss or damages. Institutions should scrutinize broad labels like restitution, return of funds, or uninsurable disgorgement if that underlying fact, relief, and flow of money do not clearly establish tuition and fee exclusions, contractual liability exclusions, and other limitations on the definition of loss.

Audit Insurance Programs as a Whole, Rather Than Policies in Isolation

Management liability risk is not solely a D&O or ELL issue. Employment practices, professional liability, general liability, cyber, crime, property, or other policies may provide additional recovery. A cyber incident may generate response expenses, alleged oversight failures, and follow-on litigation and regulatory scrutiny; employee misconduct may implicate crime coverage as well as claims alleging flawed supervision or internal controls.

Each potentially responsive policy requires separate evaluation. Coordination should involve legal, risk management, finance, human resources, information security, research administration, and student affairs, as appropriate. As Hunton’s recent insurance renewal guidance explains, operational changes and communication among these offices should inform coverage review.

Don’t Overlook Defense Coverage and Side A Protections

Defense arrangements also matter. Institutions should understand who controls the defense and selects counsel, whether prior approval is required before engaging in settlement discussions, and whether billing-rate limitations are likely to cap reimbursement. A policy’s practical value may depend as much on timely defense support as on settlement protection.

Protection for institutions and individual leaders also differs. Financial distress may restrict institutional indemnification of trustees and officers. Dedicated individual protection, often called “Side A” coverage, may warrant consideration alongside shared institutional and leadership coverage.

Act Now, Before an Incident or Claim Tests Your Insurance Protections

During a serious campus incident, safety, support, and legally required responses remain priorities. The first insurance-related step is to activate reporting procedures and promptly involve responsible personnel, counsel, and the broker as appropriate. Institutions should neither wait for litigation to assess notice obligations nor assume broker notification satisfies every policy.

Early coordination should address deadlines, required recipients, and insurer approvals for counsel, defense expenses, or settlements without delaying emergency measures. Preserving correspondence and response-cost records supports institutional decisions and insurance recovery.

Practical Next Steps

Colleges and universities should consider taking the following steps when reviewing their insurance program:

Convening a coordinated review. Bring legal, risk management, finance, relevant operational offices, and broker together to assess whether coverage reflects institutional activities and exposures.

Testing realistic scenarios. Conduct tabletop exercises involving a government inquiry, sexual misconduct-related claim, and leadership decision challenge to identify responsive policies and provisions requiring review.

Confirming leadership insurance coverage. Review insured-person definitions, covered capacities, indemnification arrangements, and the need for dedicated coverage for leaders and trustees.

Clarifying insurance reporting. Establish who receives potential claims, evaluates notice obligations, and confirms delivery to required recipients.

Establish who receives potential claims, evaluates notice obligations, and confirms delivery to required recipients. Reviewing defense arrangements for insured matters. Determine how counsel is selected and approved and which limitations affect reimbursement of fees and expenses.

Determine how counsel is selected and approved and which limitations affect reimbursement of fees and expenses. Documenting insurance renewal priorities. Record unresolved questions, accepted retained risks, and proposed changes before renewal.

Higher education risks and insurance terms continue to evolve. Coordinated review can clarify where coverage may respond, where uncertainty remains, and which procedural improvements may preserve protection. The objective is thoughtful preparation – not reliance on insurance to eliminate institutional risk or replace effective compliance and oversight.

Hunton’s higher education and insurance coverage teams regularly advises colleges and universities on comprehensive risk mitigation and transfer solutions – from federal and state education law changes to insurance policy audits, claim submissions, and coverage negotiation, litigation, and arbitration. If you have questions regarding these issues or their implications for your institution, please contact your regular Hunton higher education attorney.