Videos
- June 3, 2026
- May 2026
Podcasts
- July 20, 2026
Andy Sauer joins Eric Crusius to discuss the future of CMMC and what the CIO’s announcement about the program could mean.
- July 14, 2026
In this episode of Regulatory Phishing, Eric Crusius discusses the implications of the news that the Pentagon has paused implementation of Phase 2 ahead of the November 10, 2026 milestone. Then Jacob Horne joins Eric as they discuss the program and what to expect moving forward and the impact on contractors in the defense space.
- May 26, 2026
Eric Crusius discusses some newer timing issues that have arisen that may require contractors to obtain a CMMC certification earlier than anticipated.
- March 4, 2026
After much anticipation, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is here. This webinar featuring speakers from different parts of the ecosystem examines what we see as CMMC rolls out, and how we are helping our clients and others through those issues.