Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP Selected as Counsel to Las Vegas Stadium Authority

(Houston, Texas)—Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP is pleased to announce its selection as counsel to the Clark County Stadium Authority, d/b/a the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, in the development of a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium to serve as the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Houston-based, Andrews Kurth Kenyon will represent the Authority in collaboration with Las Vegas’ Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, which will serve as co-counsel on Nevada law matters. The announcement was made at a Stadium Authority Board meeting today in Las Vegas.

"We had over 30 responses from exceptional legal firms, and we thank those firms for their interest," said Steve Hill, Chairman of the Clark County Stadium Authority Board. "The choice of selecting a law firm was a difficult decision given the caliber of the three finalists, but we did select one after a diligent interview process. Andrews Kurth Kenyon, with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck as co-counsel, has been selected as a result of their demonstrated extensive experience in representing government entities in stadium projects, and the wealth of ability that both firms bring to the Board will be a true asset moving forward."

“We are excited about the opportunities this engagement offers, in particular the chance to help build a world-class stadium to serve as the Raiders’ new home,” says Andrews Kurth Kenyon Partner, Mark B. Arnold, who will head the Authority’s legal team with Angela Otto who will serve as lead counsel from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. “We are confident that the team we have put together will provide the kind of legal expertise the Las Vegas Stadium Authority requires on this groundbreaking endeavor.”

Andrews Kurth Kenyon has decades of experience in public-private partnerships (P3s), such as the proposed Las Vegas Stadium, which will have both public and private financing. The firm’s work includes representing governmental entities in 12 stadium transactions, including representing the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority in the financing, development, construction and leasing of several major facilities, such as:

The firm’s involvement on these and other projects included the negotiation and drafting of all principal project documents, including leases with the teams, architectural and engineering agreements and construction contracts. Andrews Kurth Kenyon also participated extensively in structuring and documenting the complex tax-exempt and taxable bond financings for these projects, advising the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority on the issuance of bonds secured by hotel occupancy taxes, car rental taxes, rent payments, onsite sales tax rebate revenues and parking and admissions taxes.

In addition, the firm’s attorneys participated extensively in drafting the legislation that became Chapters 334 and 335 of the Texas Local Government Code authorizing methods of financing for venues developed directly by a city or county, or through the creation of venue districts, such as the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority.

Architectural designs for the Las Vegas Stadium feature a horseshoe-shaped seating arrangement, open on one end to offer views of the neighboring Las Vegas Strip. At the center of the opened end is a 120-foot tall tower that will house a “flaming cauldron” in honor of former Raiders owner Al Davis, who passed away in 2011. The site accommodates parking for up to 8,000 cars, tailgating amenities and a mixed-use commercial development. The target completion date for the stadium is in time for the 2020 NFL season.

As released by the former Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP