Bojana Bellamy Receives 2019 IAPP Privacy Vanguard Award

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Centre for Information Policy Leadership President Bojana Bellamy has received the 2019 International Association of Privacy Professionals Privacy Vanguard Award.

The annual award recognizes privacy professionals for outstanding leadership, knowledge and creativity in the field of privacy and data protection. Bellamy received the award earlier this week at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit in Washington.

“This is not only a wonderful accomplishment for Bojana, but it also exemplifies how CIPL augments our firm’s privacy practice,” said Lisa Sotto, head of the firm’s top-ranked global privacy and cybersecurity practice. “We congratulate Bojana on this well-deserved recognition.”

Bellamy has served as president of CIPL since 2013. Prior to her current post, Bellamy spent 12 years as Accenture’s global director of data privacy, crafting the company’s data privacy strategy and compliance programs and developing its global data privacy team. She was an IAPP board member from 2008-2013, and was its chair from 2011-2012. She currently sits on the Datum Future Advisory Board, the Internet Commission Advisory Board and the OECD’s Privacy Guidelines Expert Group. She also participates in many industry groups and is a regular speaker at international privacy and data security conferences.

About CIPL

Founded in 2001 by leading companies and Hunton Andrews Kurth, The Centre for Information Policy Leadership is a global privacy and security think tank based in Washington, Brussels and London. CIPL works with industry leaders, regulatory authorities and policy makers to develop global solutions and best practices for privacy and responsible use of data to enable the modern information age. Leadership, staff and members work together to develop innovative approaches to privacy and data security policy that take into account the requirements of business processes and concerns surrounding information protection. More details about CIPL can be found at www.informationpolicycentre.com.