Chambers and Partners Recognizes Hunton Andrews Kurth Among Top Firms in USA 2019 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the 2019 Chambers USA Guide with 36 practices ranked nationally and regionally and 95 attorneys earning individual rankings in their respective practice groups.
The following practices were recognized in the 2019 guide:
- Banking & Finance - Florida and Texas
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring - Texas and Virginia
- Capital Markets: Debt & Equity - Texas
- Capital Markets: Securitization - Nationwide
- Climate Change - Nationwide
- Corporate/M&A - Southern Virginia and Texas
- Corporate/M&A and Private Equity - Florida
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional) - Nationwide
- Environment – Nationwide, California, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia
- Insurance - Florida
- Intellectual Property - Southern Virginia
- Labor & Employment - Virginia
- Litigation: General Commercial - Florida, Texas and Virginia
- Outsourcing - Nationwide
- Privacy & Data Security - Nationwide
- Projects: Power - Nationwide
- Projects: Power & Renewables (Transactional) - Nationwide
- Projects: PPP - Nationwide
- Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy - Nationwide
- Real Estate - Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia and Texas
- REITs - Nationwide
- Retail - Nationwide
- Tax - Texas
The following attorneys were recognized in their respective practice:
Banking & Finance
- David Barbour (Texas)
- Thomas J. Perich (Texas)
- John R. Schneider (Georgia)
- Peter G. Weinstock (Texas)
Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Fernando C. Alonso (Florida)
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Tyler P. Brown (Virginia)
- Timothy A. “Tad” Davidson II (Texas)
- Jason W. Harbour (Virginia)
- Justin F. Paget (Virginia)
- Robin Russell (Texas)
- J.R. Smith (Virginia)
Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
- G. Michael O’Leary (Nationwide and Texas)
Capital Markets: Securitization
- John J. Dedyo (Nationwide)
- Thomas Y. Hiner (Nationwide)
- Amy McDaniel Williams (Nationwide)
Climate Change
- Shannon S. Broome (Nationwide)
- F. William Brownell (Nationwide)
- Charles H. Knauss (Nationwide)
- Allison D. Wood (Nationwide)
Construction
- Michael F. Albers (Texas)
Corporate/M&A
- Allen C. Goolsby (Southern Virginia)
- Robert V. Jewell (Texas)
- Michael C. McCann (Southern Virginia)
- G. Michael O’Leary (Texas)
- Gary E. Thompson (Southern Virginia)
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Fernando C. Alonso (Florida)
Energy: Electricity (Finance)
- Emmett N. Ellis (Nationwide)
- Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Nationwide)
- Steven C. Friend (Nationwide)
- Peter K. O’Brien (Nationwide)
Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Shemin V. Proctor (Nationwide)
Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)
- Hal V. Haltom, Jr. (Nationwide)
- G. Michael O’Leary (Nationwide)
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
- Myles Reynolds (Texas)
Environment
- Virginia S. Albrecht (District of Columbia)
- J. Tom Boer (California)
- Shannon S. Broome (California)
- F. William Brownell (District of Columbia)
- Kristy A. Niehaus Bulleit (District of Columbia)
- Deidre G. Duncan (District of Columbia)
- Andrea Field (District of Columbia)
- Kevin J. Finto (Virginia)
- Harry M. “Pete” Johnson, III (Virginia)
- Dan J. Jordanger (Virginia)
- Charles H. Knauss (District of Columbia)
- Nash E. Long (North Carolina)
- Henry V. Nickel (District of Columbia)
- Brent A. Rosser (North Carolina)
- Lisa Montgomery Shelton (Texas)
Immigration
- Ian P. Band (District of Columbia)
- Adam J. Rosser (District of Columbia)
Insurance
- Andrea DeField (Florida)
Insurance: Dispute Resolution – Policyholder
- Lorelie S. Masters (Nationwide)
Insurance: Policyholder
- Lorelie S. Masters (District of Columbia)
Intellectual Property
- Stephen P. Demm (Southern Virginia)
- Maya M. Eckstein (Southern Virginia)
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Jonathan D. Reichman (New York)
Labor & Employment
- Terence G. Connor (Florida)
- Juan C. Enjamio (Florida)
- Kurt A. Powell (Georgia)
- Gregory B. Robertson (Virginia)
- Holly H. Williamson (Texas)
Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation
- David Mustone (Virginia)
- J. G. Ritter, II (Virginia)
Litigation: Appellate
- Scott A. Brister (Texas)
Litigation: General Commercial
- Samuel A. Danon (Florida)
- Edward J. Fuhr (Virginia)
- Gustavo J. Membiela (Florida)
- Michael R. Shebelskie (Virginia)
- Thomas G. Slater, Jr. (Virginia)
- Robert M. Tata (Virginia)
Outsourcing
- Jeffrey L. Harvey (Nationwide)
- Randall S. Parks (Nationwide)
Privacy & Data Security
- Brittany M. Bacon (Nationwide)
- Lisa J. Sotto (Nationwide)
Projects
- Jeffrey P. Schroeder (Nationwide)
Projects: PPP
- David B. Horner (Nationwide)
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
- Laura Ellen Jones (Nationwide)
- David S. Lowman, Jr. (Nationwide)
- Eric R. Pogue (Nationwide)
- Jeffrey P. Schroeder (Nationwide)
Real Estate
- Mark B. Arnold (Texas)
- Michael A. Boyd (Texas)
- Daniel M. Campbell (Southern Virginia)
- Howard E. Schreiber (Texas)
- Carl F. Schwartz (New York)
- Andrew J. Tapscott (Southern Virginia)
- Mark R. Vowell (Texas)
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Francis A. McDermott (Northern Virginia)
- John C. McGranahan, Jr. (Northern Virginia)
REITs
- David C. Wright (Nationwide)
REITs: Tax
- George C. Howell, III (Nationwide)
Tax
- Thomas W. Ford, Jr. (Texas)
- Robert J. McNamara (Texas)
About Chambers & Partners USA Guide
Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the US and worldwide. It is also widely used by firms in all states for referral purposes.