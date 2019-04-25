Chambers and Partners Recognizes Hunton Andrews Kurth Among Top Firms in USA 2019 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the 2019 Chambers USA Guide with 36 practices ranked nationally and regionally and 95 attorneys earning individual rankings in their respective practice groups.

The following practices were recognized in the 2019 guide:

Banking & Finance - Florida and Texas

Bankruptcy/Restructuring - Texas and Virginia

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity - Texas

Capital Markets: Securitization - Nationwide

Climate Change - Nationwide

Corporate/M&A - Southern Virginia and Texas

Corporate/M&A and Private Equity - Florida

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional) - Nationwide

Environment – Nationwide, California, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia

Insurance - Florida

Intellectual Property - Southern Virginia

Labor & Employment - Virginia

Litigation: General Commercial - Florida, Texas and Virginia

Outsourcing - Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security - Nationwide

Projects: Power - Nationwide

Projects: Power & Renewables (Transactional) - Nationwide

Projects: PPP - Nationwide

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy - Nationwide

Real Estate - Northern Virginia, Southern Virginia and Texas

REITs - Nationwide

Retail - Nationwide

Tax - Texas

The following attorneys were recognized in their respective practice:

Banking & Finance

David Barbour (Texas)

Thomas J. Perich (Texas)

John R. Schneider (Georgia)

Peter G. Weinstock (Texas)

Banking & Finance: Transactional

Fernando C. Alonso (Florida)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Tyler P. Brown (Virginia)

Timothy A. “Tad” Davidson II (Texas)

Jason W. Harbour (Virginia)

Justin F. Paget (Virginia)

Robin Russell (Texas)

J.R. Smith (Virginia)

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity

G. Michael O’Leary (Nationwide and Texas)

Capital Markets: Securitization

John J. Dedyo (Nationwide)

Thomas Y. Hiner (Nationwide)

Amy McDaniel Williams (Nationwide)

Climate Change

Shannon S. Broome (Nationwide)

F. William Brownell (Nationwide)

Charles H. Knauss (Nationwide)

Allison D. Wood (Nationwide)

Construction

Michael F. Albers (Texas)

Corporate/M&A

Allen C. Goolsby (Southern Virginia)

Robert V. Jewell (Texas)

Michael C. McCann (Southern Virginia)

G. Michael O’Leary (Texas)

Gary E. Thompson (Southern Virginia)

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Fernando C. Alonso (Florida)

Energy: Electricity (Finance)

Emmett N. Ellis (Nationwide)

Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Nationwide)

Steven C. Friend (Nationwide)

Peter K. O’Brien (Nationwide)

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Shemin V. Proctor (Nationwide)

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

Hal V. Haltom, Jr. (Nationwide)

G. Michael O’Leary (Nationwide)

Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

Myles Reynolds (Texas)

Environment

Virginia S. Albrecht (District of Columbia)

J. Tom Boer (California)

Shannon S. Broome (California)

F. William Brownell (District of Columbia)

Kristy A. Niehaus Bulleit (District of Columbia)

Deidre G. Duncan (District of Columbia)

Andrea Field (District of Columbia)

Kevin J. Finto (Virginia)

Harry M. “Pete” Johnson, III (Virginia)

Dan J. Jordanger (Virginia)

Charles H. Knauss (District of Columbia)

Nash E. Long (North Carolina)

Henry V. Nickel (District of Columbia)

Brent A. Rosser (North Carolina)

Lisa Montgomery Shelton (Texas)

Immigration

Ian P. Band (District of Columbia)

Adam J. Rosser (District of Columbia)

Insurance

Andrea DeField (Florida)

Insurance: Dispute Resolution – Policyholder

Lorelie S. Masters (Nationwide)

Insurance: Policyholder

Lorelie S. Masters (District of Columbia)

Intellectual Property

Stephen P. Demm (Southern Virginia)

Maya M. Eckstein (Southern Virginia)

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Jonathan D. Reichman (New York)

Labor & Employment

Terence G. Connor (Florida)

Juan C. Enjamio (Florida)

Kurt A. Powell (Georgia)

Gregory B. Robertson (Virginia)

Holly H. Williamson (Texas)

Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

David Mustone (Virginia)

J. G. Ritter, II (Virginia)

Litigation: Appellate

Scott A. Brister (Texas)

Litigation: General Commercial

Samuel A. Danon (Florida)

Edward J. Fuhr (Virginia)

Gustavo J. Membiela (Florida)

Michael R. Shebelskie (Virginia)

Thomas G. Slater, Jr. (Virginia)

Robert M. Tata (Virginia)

Outsourcing

Jeffrey L. Harvey (Nationwide)

Randall S. Parks (Nationwide)

Privacy & Data Security

Brittany M. Bacon (Nationwide)

Lisa J. Sotto (Nationwide)

Projects

Jeffrey P. Schroeder (Nationwide)

Projects: PPP

David B. Horner (Nationwide)

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Laura Ellen Jones (Nationwide)

David S. Lowman, Jr. (Nationwide)

Eric R. Pogue (Nationwide)

Jeffrey P. Schroeder (Nationwide)

Real Estate

Mark B. Arnold (Texas)

Michael A. Boyd (Texas)

Daniel M. Campbell (Southern Virginia)

Howard E. Schreiber (Texas)

Carl F. Schwartz (New York)

Andrew J. Tapscott (Southern Virginia)

Mark R. Vowell (Texas)

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Francis A. McDermott (Northern Virginia)

John C. McGranahan, Jr. (Northern Virginia)

REITs

David C. Wright (Nationwide)

REITs: Tax

George C. Howell, III (Nationwide)

Tax

Thomas W. Ford, Jr. (Texas)

Robert J. McNamara (Texas)

About Chambers & Partners USA Guide

Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the US and worldwide. It is also widely used by firms in all states for referral purposes.