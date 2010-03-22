Chambers Global 2010 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — March 22, 2010 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2010 directory of "The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business." In addition to the firm’s practice rankings, 22 lawyers are acknowledged for their individual effort, including John J. Beardsworth Jr., George C. Howell III, J. Waverly Pulley III, Lisa J. Sotto, and Surasak Vajasit, who received top-tier rankings.

Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2010

Global

Climate Change

Data Protection

F. William Brownell (Climate Change)

Africa

Projects & Energy

John J. Beardsworth Jr.

G. Thomas West Jr.

Belgium

Michael Rosenthal (Competition/European Law)

Latin America

Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Fernando C. Alonso

Carlos E. Loumiet

Thailand

Banking & Finance

Surasak Vajasit

Corporate/M&A

Stephen John Bennett

United States of America

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets: Securitization

Kevin J. Buckley

Michael Nedzbala

Robert J. Hahn

Energy: Electricity

Linda L. Walsh

Patrick J. McCormick III

Donald P. Irwin (Energy: Nuclear)

Investment Funds: REITs

Cameron N. Cosby

George C. Howell III

Daniel M. LeBey

David C. Wright

Outsourcing

James H. Harvey

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Lisa J. Sotto

J. Waverly Pulley III (Projects)

Projects: Infrastructure

J. Waverly Pulley III

Additional details of Chambers Global’s methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website.

www.chambersandpartners.com

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to nearly 1,000 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 18 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.