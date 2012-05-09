Chambers Global 2012 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — May 9, 2012 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2012 directory of "The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business." The firm is newly ranked for Projects in India, Japan, and Thailand. In addition to the firm's rankings, 28 lawyers are acknowledged for their individual effort, including John J. Beardsworth Jr., George C. Howell III, Edward B. Koehler, Lisa J. Sotto, and Surasak Vajasit, who received top-tier rankings.

Additionally, three lawyers were recognized in the various Spotlight Tables. Fernando C.Alonso for Corporate/M&A (USA section), John J. Beardsworth for Projects (USA section) and Raj Pande for Projects (India, Japan, and USA sections).

Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2012

Global

Climate Change

Data Protection

F. William Brownell (Climate Change)

Belgium

Competition/European Law

Africa

Projects & Energy

John J. Beardsworth

India

Projects (Experts Based Abroad)

Raj Pande

Japan

Projects & Energy (Experts Based Abroad)

Raj Pande

Latin America

Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Fernando C. Alonso

Thailand

Banking & Finance

Surasak Vajasit

Waranon Vanichprapa

Corporate/M&A

Stephen Bennett

Projects

Edward B. Koehler

James P. Bradley

USA

Capital Markets: REITS

Cameron Cosby

Daniel M. LeBey

David C. Wright

George C. Howell III

Jeffrey Sullivan

Capital Markets: Securitization

Kevin J. Buckley

Michael Nedzbala

Thomas Y. Hiner

Corporate/M&A (Foreign Experts)

Fernando C. Alonso

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Linda Walsh

Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

Donald P. Irwin

Litigation: E-Discovery

John W. Woods

Outsourcing

Jeffrey L. Harvey

Karen M. Sanzaro

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

J. Waverly Pulley III

Jeff Schroeder

John Hawkins

John J. Beardsworth

Raj Pande

Projects (Foreign Experts)

John J. Beardsworth

Raj Pande

Projects: PPP

J. Waverly Pulley III

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Laura Ellen Jones

Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 800 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 19 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.