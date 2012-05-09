Chambers Global 2012 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — May 9, 2012 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2012 directory of "The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business." The firm is newly ranked for Projects in India, Japan, and Thailand. In addition to the firm's rankings, 28 lawyers are acknowledged for their individual effort, including John J. Beardsworth Jr., George C. Howell III, Edward B. Koehler, Lisa J. Sotto, and Surasak Vajasit, who received top-tier rankings.
Additionally, three lawyers were recognized in the various Spotlight Tables. Fernando C.Alonso for Corporate/M&A (USA section), John J. Beardsworth for Projects (USA section) and Raj Pande for Projects (India, Japan, and USA sections).
Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2012
Global
Climate Change
Data Protection
F. William Brownell (Climate Change)
Belgium
Competition/European Law
Africa
Projects & Energy
John J. Beardsworth
India
Projects (Experts Based Abroad)
Raj Pande
Japan
Projects & Energy (Experts Based Abroad)
Raj Pande
Latin America
Banking & Finance
Corporate/M&A
Fernando C. Alonso
Thailand
Banking & Finance
Surasak Vajasit
Waranon Vanichprapa
Corporate/M&A
Stephen Bennett
Projects
Edward B. Koehler
James P. Bradley
USA
Capital Markets: REITS
Cameron Cosby
Daniel M. LeBey
David C. Wright
George C. Howell III
Jeffrey Sullivan
Capital Markets: Securitization
Kevin J. Buckley
Michael Nedzbala
Thomas Y. Hiner
Corporate/M&A (Foreign Experts)
Fernando C. Alonso
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Linda Walsh
Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
Donald P. Irwin
Litigation: E-Discovery
John W. Woods
Outsourcing
Jeffrey L. Harvey
Karen M. Sanzaro
Randall S. Parks
Privacy & Data Security
Lisa J. Sotto
Projects
J. Waverly Pulley III
Jeff Schroeder
John Hawkins
John J. Beardsworth
Raj Pande
Projects (Foreign Experts)
John J. Beardsworth
Raj Pande
Projects: PPP
J. Waverly Pulley III
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
Laura Ellen Jones
Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com
About Hunton & Williams LLP
Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 800 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 19 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.