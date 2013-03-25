Chambers Global 2013 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — March 25, 2013 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2013 directory of "The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business." The firm is newly recognized in the Spotlight Table* of the USA section for Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Projects, and Projects: Power. Additionally, four lawyers were recognized in the various Spotlight Tables, including Ryan Ketchum for Projects (UK section), Fernando C. Alonso for Corporate/M&A (USA section), John J. Beardsworth for Projects (USA section) and Raj Pande for Projects (India, Japan, and USA sections).
Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2013
Global-wide
Climate Change
Data Protection
F. William Brownell (Climate Change)
Tauna Szymanski (Climate Change)
Africa-wide
Projects & Energy
John J. Beardsworth
Ryan Ketchum
India
Projects (Experts Based Abroad)
Raj Pande
Japan
Projects & Energy (Experts Based Abroad)
Raj Pande
Latin America
Banking & Finance (Experts Based Abroad)
Corporate/M&A (Experts Based Abroad)
Fernando C. Alonso
Thailand
Banking & Finance
Surasak Vajasit
Manida Zinmerman
Corporate/M&A
Stephen Bennett
Projects
Edward B. Koehler
James P. Bradley
UK
Projects (Foreign Experts)
Ryan Ketchum
USA
Banking & Finance (Foreign Experts)
Capital Markets: REITS
Cameron Cosby
Daniel M. LeBey
David C. Wright
George C. Howell III
Jeffrey Sullivan
Capital Markets: Securitization
Kevin J. Buckley
Michael Nedzbala
Thomas Y. Hiner
Corporate/M&A (Foreign Experts)
Fernando C. Alonso
Energy: Electricity (Finance)
Bud Ellis
Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.
Peter O'Brien
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Linda Walsh
Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)
Donald P. Irwin
Outsourcing
Jeffrey L. Harvey
Karen M. Sanzaro
Randall S. Parks
Privacy & Data Security
Lisa J. Sotto
Projects
J. Waverly Pulley III
Jeff Schroeder
John Hawkins
John J. Beardsworth
Projects (Foreign Experts)
John J. Beardsworth
Raj Pande
Projects: Power
Projects: PPP
J. Waverly Pulley III
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
Laura Ellen Jones
* Firms and lawyers in the "Spotlight Table" are recognized for their experience and for receiving commentator praise for having a particular practice specialty as part of their wider skill set.
Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com.