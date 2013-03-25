Chambers Global 2013 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — March 25, 2013 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2013 directory of "The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business." The firm is newly recognized in the Spotlight Table* of the USA section for Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Projects, and Projects: Power. Additionally, four lawyers were recognized in the various Spotlight Tables, including Ryan Ketchum for Projects (UK section), Fernando C. Alonso for Corporate/M&A (USA section), John J. Beardsworth for Projects (USA section) and Raj Pande for Projects (India, Japan, and USA sections).

Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2013

Global-wide

Climate Change

Data Protection

F. William Brownell (Climate Change)

Tauna Szymanski (Climate Change)

Africa-wide

Projects & Energy

John J. Beardsworth

Ryan Ketchum

India

Projects (Experts Based Abroad)

Raj Pande

Japan

Projects & Energy (Experts Based Abroad)

Raj Pande

Latin America

Banking & Finance (Experts Based Abroad)

Corporate/M&A (Experts Based Abroad)

Fernando C. Alonso

Thailand

Banking & Finance

Surasak Vajasit

Manida Zinmerman

Corporate/M&A

Stephen Bennett

Projects

Edward B. Koehler

James P. Bradley

UK

Projects (Foreign Experts)

Ryan Ketchum

USA

Banking & Finance (Foreign Experts)

Capital Markets: REITS

Cameron Cosby

Daniel M. LeBey

David C. Wright

George C. Howell III

Jeffrey Sullivan

Capital Markets: Securitization

Kevin J. Buckley

Michael Nedzbala

Thomas Y. Hiner

Corporate/M&A (Foreign Experts)

Fernando C. Alonso

Energy: Electricity (Finance)

Bud Ellis

Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.

Peter O'Brien

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Linda Walsh

Energy: Nuclear (Regulatory & Litigation)

Donald P. Irwin

Outsourcing

Jeffrey L. Harvey

Karen M. Sanzaro

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

J. Waverly Pulley III

Jeff Schroeder

John Hawkins

John J. Beardsworth

Projects (Foreign Experts)

John J. Beardsworth

Raj Pande



Projects: Power

Projects: PPP

J. Waverly Pulley III

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Laura Ellen Jones

* Firms and lawyers in the "Spotlight Table" are recognized for their experience and for receiving commentator praise for having a particular practice specialty as part of their wider skill set.

Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com.