Chambers Global 2014 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — March 31, 2014 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2014 directory of “The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business.” In addition to its recognition in practices ranging from climate change to energy to banking and finance, among others, Hunton & Williams became ranked in Band 1 of the new Europe-wide section for Data Protection. Additionally, three lawyers are newly ranked: Richard Savage for Thailand: Corporate/M&A (Associates to watch), Fradyn Suárez for Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance (Expert based abroad), and Waranon Vanichprapa for Thailand: Banking & Finance (Associates to watch).

Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2014:

Global-wide

Climate Change

Data Protection

F. William Brownell (Climate Change)

Tauna M. Szymanski (Climate Change)

Africa-wide

Projects & Energy

John J. Beardsworth

Ryan T. Ketchum

India

Projects & Energy

Raj Pande

Japan

Projects

Raj Pande

Latin America

Banking & Finance

Fradyn Suárez

Corporate/M&A

Fernando C. Alonso USA

Capital Markets

Kevin J. Buckley

Thomas Y. Hiner

George C. Howell III

Daniel M. LeBey

Michael Nedzbala

Jeffrey Sullivan

David C. Wright

Corporate/M&A

Fernando C. Alonso

Energy & Natural Resources

Bud Ellis

Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.

Donald P. Irwin

Peter K. O’Brien

Linda L. Walsh

Thailand

Banking & Finance

Waranon Vanichprapa

Manida Zinmerman

Corporate/M&A

Stephen John Bennett

Richard Savage

Projects

James P. Bradley

Edward B. Koehler

UK

Projects

Ryan T. Ketchum

USA

Banking & Finance

Fernando C. Alonso

Fradyn Suárez

Outsourcing

Jeffrey L. Harvey

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

John J. Beardsworth

Laura Ellen Jones

Raj Pande

J. Waverly Pulley III

Jeffrey P. Schroeder