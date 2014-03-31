Chambers Global 2014 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — March 31, 2014 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2014 directory of “The World’s Leading Lawyers for Business.” In addition to its recognition in practices ranging from climate change to energy to banking and finance, among others, Hunton & Williams became ranked in Band 1 of the new Europe-wide section for Data Protection. Additionally, three lawyers are newly ranked: Richard Savage for Thailand: Corporate/M&A (Associates to watch), Fradyn Suárez for Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance (Expert based abroad), and Waranon Vanichprapa for Thailand: Banking & Finance (Associates to watch).
Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2014:
Global-wide
Climate Change
Data Protection
F. William Brownell (Climate Change)
Tauna M. Szymanski (Climate Change)
Africa-wide
Projects & Energy
John J. Beardsworth
Ryan T. Ketchum
India
Projects & Energy
Raj Pande
Japan
Projects
Raj Pande
Latin America
Banking & Finance
Fradyn Suárez
Corporate/M&A
Fernando C. Alonso USA
Capital Markets
Kevin J. Buckley
Thomas Y. Hiner
George C. Howell III
Daniel M. LeBey
Michael Nedzbala
Jeffrey Sullivan
David C. Wright
Corporate/M&A
Fernando C. Alonso
Energy & Natural Resources
Bud Ellis
Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.
Donald P. Irwin
Peter K. O’Brien
Linda L. Walsh
Thailand
Banking & Finance
Waranon Vanichprapa
Manida Zinmerman
Corporate/M&A
Stephen John Bennett
Richard Savage
Projects
James P. Bradley
Edward B. Koehler
UK
Projects
Ryan T. Ketchum
USA
Banking & Finance
Fernando C. Alonso
Fradyn Suárez
Outsourcing
Jeffrey L. Harvey
Randall S. Parks
Privacy & Data Security
Lisa J. Sotto
Projects
John J. Beardsworth
Laura Ellen Jones
Raj Pande
J. Waverly Pulley III
Jeffrey P. Schroeder