Chambers Global 2018 Ranks 25 Hunton & Williams Lawyers, 16 Practices Among World’s Elite

Hunton & Williams LLP continues to garner worldwide recognition with 25 individual lawyers and 16 practices ranked in the 2018 Chambers Global Guide. Two lawyers are newly ranked in the guide this year: Fernando Margarit for Latin America: Banking and Finance (Band 5) and Chumbhot Plangtrakul for Thailand: Projects (Up and Coming).
Here are the firm’s overall rankings:
Global-wide
Practices
Data Protection (Band 2)
Climate Change (Band 3)
Lawyers
F William Brownell (Climate Change, Band 2)
Tauna Szymanski (Climate Change, Band 4)
Africa-wide
Practice
Projects & Energy (Band 3)
Lawyers
John Beardsworth (Projects & Energy, Band 2)
Ryan Ketchum (Projects & Energy, Band 3)
Europe-wide
Practice
Data Protection (Band 2)
Latin America-wide
Practices
Corporate/M&A (Band 3)
Banking & Finance (Band 4)
Lawyers
Fernando Alonso (Corporate/M&A, Band 1)
Fernando Margarit (Banking & Finance, Band 5)
Thailand
Practices
Projects & Energy (Band 2)
Banking & Finance (Band 3)
Corporate/M&A (Band 3)
Lawyers
Edward Koehler (Projects & Energy, Band 1)
Manida Zinmerman (Banking & Finance, Band 2; Corporate/M&A, Band 3)
Stephen Bennet (Corporate/M&A, Band 3)
James Bradley (Projects & Energy, Band 3)
Chumbhot Plangtrakul (Projects & Energy, Up and Coming)
UK
Lawyer
Ryan Ketchum (Projects, Foreign expert for Africa-wide)
USA
Practices
Capital Markets: Securitisation (Band 2)
Privacy & Data Security (Band 2)
Outsourcing (Band 3)
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy (Band 3)
Projects: Power (Band 4)
Corporate/M&A (Latin America-wide)
Projects (Africa-wide)
Lawyers
Lisa Sotto (Privacy & Data Security, Star Individuals)
Emmett Bud Ellis (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)
Michael Fitzpatrick Jr (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)
Peter O’Brien (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)
Tom Hiner (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 2)
Laura Ellen Jones (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, Band 2)
Kevin Buckley (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 3)
Randy Parks (Outsourcing, Band 3)
Jeff Schroeder (Projects, Band 3)
David Lowman (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, Band 3)
John Dedyo (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4)
Jeff Harvey (Outsourcing, Band 4)
Michael Nedzbala (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4)
Amy Williams (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4
Fernando Alonso (Foreign expert for Latin America-wide)
John Beardsworth (Foreign Expert for Africa-wide)