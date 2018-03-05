Chambers Global 2018 Ranks 25 Hunton & Williams Lawyers, 16 Practices Among World’s Elite

Hunton & Williams LLP continues to garner worldwide recognition with 25 individual lawyers and 16 practices ranked in the 2018 Chambers Global Guide. Two lawyers are newly ranked in the guide this year: Fernando Margarit for Latin America: Banking and Finance (Band 5) and Chumbhot Plangtrakul for Thailand: Projects (Up and Coming).

Here are the firm’s overall rankings:

Global-wide

Practices

Data Protection (Band 2)

Climate Change (Band 3)

Lawyers

F William Brownell (Climate Change, Band 2)

Tauna Szymanski (Climate Change, Band 4)

Africa-wide

Practice

Projects & Energy (Band 3)

Lawyers

John Beardsworth (Projects & Energy, Band 2)

Ryan Ketchum (Projects & Energy, Band 3)

Europe-wide

Practice

Data Protection (Band 2)

Latin America-wide

Practices

Corporate/M&A (Band 3)

Banking & Finance (Band 4)

Lawyers

Fernando Alonso (Corporate/M&A, Band 1)

Fernando Margarit (Banking & Finance, Band 5)

Thailand

Practices

Projects & Energy (Band 2)

Banking & Finance (Band 3)

Corporate/M&A (Band 3)

Lawyers

Edward Koehler (Projects & Energy, Band 1)

Manida Zinmerman (Banking & Finance, Band 2; Corporate/M&A, Band 3)

Stephen Bennet (Corporate/M&A, Band 3)

James Bradley (Projects & Energy, Band 3)

Chumbhot Plangtrakul (Projects & Energy, Up and Coming)

UK

Lawyer

Ryan Ketchum (Projects, Foreign expert for Africa-wide)

USA

Practices

Capital Markets: Securitisation (Band 2)

Privacy & Data Security (Band 2)

Outsourcing (Band 3)

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy (Band 3)

Projects: Power (Band 4)

Corporate/M&A (Latin America-wide)

Projects (Africa-wide)

Lawyers

Lisa Sotto (Privacy & Data Security, Star Individuals)

Emmett Bud Ellis (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)

Michael Fitzpatrick Jr (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)

Peter O’Brien (Energy: Electricity (Finance), Band 1)

Tom Hiner (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 2)

Laura Ellen Jones (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, Band 2)

Kevin Buckley (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 3)

Randy Parks (Outsourcing, Band 3)

Jeff Schroeder (Projects, Band 3)

David Lowman (Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, Band 3)

John Dedyo (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4)

Jeff Harvey (Outsourcing, Band 4)

Michael Nedzbala (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4)

Amy Williams (Capital Markets: Securitisation, Band 4

Fernando Alonso (Foreign expert for Latin America-wide)

John Beardsworth (Foreign Expert for Africa-wide)