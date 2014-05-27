Environmental Practice Wins Chambers USA Award of Excellence; 32 Practices, 86 Lawyers Ranked

NEW YORK — May 27, 2014 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces that the Environmental Practice, including Climate Change, has won the Chambers USA 2014 Award of Excellence.

This award reflects the significant achievements over the past 12 months of the firm’s environment and climate change practices, which are led by William L. Wehrum. The firm also earned rankings in 32 practices, 10 nationally and 22 regionally, and 86 lawyers earned 90 individual rankings in their respective practice areas.

The firm’s rankings include 9 newly ranked lawyers, 6 regional and 3 national, 26 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 8 practices.

Maintaining #1 rankings nationally

Climate Change

Environment

Privacy & Data Security

Maintaining #1 rankings regionally

Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),

Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia),

Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),

Labor & Employment (Virginia),

Litigation (Virginia), and

Real Estate (Southern Virginia).

The firm is newly ranked in

Antitrust (District of Columbia)

and highlighted for practice and individual rankings in

California

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Nationwide

New York

North Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.

Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices