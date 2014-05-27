Environmental Practice Wins Chambers USA Award of Excellence; 32 Practices, 86 Lawyers Ranked

NEW YORK — May 27, 2014 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces that the Environmental Practice, including Climate Change, has won the Chambers USA 2014 Award of Excellence.
This award reflects the significant achievements over the past 12 months of the firm’s environment and climate change practices, which are led by William L. Wehrum. The firm also earned rankings in 32 practices, 10 nationally and 22 regionally, and 86 lawyers earned 90 individual rankings in their respective practice areas.
The firm’s rankings include 9 newly ranked lawyers, 6 regional and 3 national, 26 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 8 practices.
Maintaining #1 rankings nationally
- Climate Change
- Environment
- Privacy & Data Security
Maintaining #1 rankings regionally
- Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),
- Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia),
- Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),
- Labor & Employment (Virginia),
- Litigation (Virginia), and
- Real Estate (Southern Virginia).
The firm is newly ranked in
- Antitrust (District of Columbia)
and highlighted for practice and individual rankings in
- California
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Nationwide
- New York
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.
Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices
- Fernando C. Alonso
- Craig A. Bromby
- F. William Brownell
- Daniel M. Campbell
- Terence G. Connor
- Bud Ellis
- John D. Epps
- Kevin J. Finto
- Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.
- George C. Howell III
- Laura Ellen Jones
- Douglas M. Mancino
- J. Michael Martinez de Andino
- Francis A. McDermott
- John C. McGranahan Jr.
- T. Justin Moore III
- Thomas P. Murphy
- Peter K. O’Brien
- Gregory B. Robertson
- Thomas G. Slater Jr.
- Gregory N. Stillman
- Andrew J. Tapscott
- David C. Wright