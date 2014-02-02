Fred Eames Tells Inside EPA’s Clean Energy Report ‘The Emperor Has No Scientific Clothing’

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EPA Advisers Decline To Review Utility NSPS, Despite Sequestration Fears

Inside EPA’s Clean Energy Report

Fred Eames tells Inside EPA’s Clean Energy Report that the EPA was using a "regulatory sleight of hand" to avoid a review of the science supporting its finding utilities would be able to capture and sequester massive amounts of carbon dioxide underground. Eames focuses on energy, environment, and financial services, including carbon capture and sequestration, biomass, electric transmission, environmental risk management, and waste issues.

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