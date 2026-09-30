Hunton Advises Gülermak Renewables on Inaugural UK Solar Financing

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP recently advised Gülermak Renewables on its first solar financing in the UK, involving a £35 million financing package from NORD/LB for the 48 MW Hanningfield Solar Farm in Essex.

The financing will fund the construction phase of the project, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in August 2027. This transaction represents an important step in the expansion of Gülermak Renewables’ presence in the UK renewables sector.

Partner Ayesha Waheed led the Hunton team, which included partner Harry Brunt, counsel Joseph Lam and associates Nandini Pandey, Ben Forbes and Scott Loader.