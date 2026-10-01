Hunton Advises on ALLETE, Inc.’s $350 Million First Mortgage Bonds Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the initial purchasers in connection with ALLETE, Inc.’s (“ALLETE”) offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 5.90% Series due November 1, 2036, in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers.

ALLETE presents three reportable business segments: (i) Regulated Operations, (ii) ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc. and (iii) New Energy Equity, LLC. ALLETE’s Regulated Operations includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, as well as its investment in American Transmission Company LLC, a Wisconsin-based regulated utility that owns and maintains electric transmission assets in parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc. focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects. New Energy Equity, LLC is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing solar and energy storage facilities for external sale and internal ownership while also offering comprehensive operations, maintenance and asset management services.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team included Steven C. Friend, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Monika M. Dziewa. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice. Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice.