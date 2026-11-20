Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with Puget Sound Energy, Inc.’s (“PSE”) SEC-registered offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.949% Senior Notes due 2036 (the “Senior Notes”). The Senior Notes are secured by a security interest in a series of PSE’s first mortgage bonds issued pursuant to its electric utility mortgage.

PSE is a public utility incorporated in the State of Washington in 1960 that furnishes electric and natural gas services in a territory covering approximately 6,000 square miles, principally in the Puget Sound region of the State of Washington. At September 30, 2026, PSE had approximately 1,265,000 electric customers, of which approximately 88.3% were residential customers, 10.8% were commercial customers and 0.9% were industrial, transportation and other customers. At September 30, 2026, PSE had approximately 881,000 gas customers, of which approximately 93.3% were residential customers, 6.4% were commercial customers and 0.3% were industrial and transportation customers.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Monika M. Bernasiuk. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.